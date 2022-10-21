A deputy dealt with a game of he said, she said over a dispute involving dogs.
On Oct. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Willis Road due to threats being made. The caller said her son was attacked by five dogs and then threatened by a man with a gun. She said she went to the house and the man showed her his holster with the gun before he supposedly told her to "get before it gets bad" for her too. She said the man grabbed a baseball bat and told her to leave a second time. Hendley spoke with the man and he said the boy was antagonizing the dogs and made the comment of having one of the dogs bite him so he could report it and go to the hospital. The man admitted to getting the bat for protection. Hendley couldn't see any weapon on the man or on the property.
Deputy Hendley received a statement on Oct. 20 from a woman who claimed her purse, clothing, phone, and title to her vehicle were stolen during a verbal domestic incident. She stated she got her phone and vehicle title back.
On Oct. 20, Deputy Mark Smith was dispatched to Stick Ross Circle to take a report from a woman who claimed a man filed a falsified police report and obtained a protective order against her. She said the man threw her and her kids' possessions outside his house, threw those away, or given those away.
