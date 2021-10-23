An intoxicated man grabbed for a deputy's firearm during a lengthy struggle.
On Oct. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker was dispatched to Cookson on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised Zachery Nofire's mother stated she needed help getting him inside because he was intoxicated. Baker arrived and was told Nofire was fighting with his brother in the woods. Baker walked toward the wooded area and announced himself. Nofire took off running and hid behind a tree. Baker told the man he was there to help him since he was barefoot, intoxicated, and it was getting colder outside. Nofire told Baker to leave him alone, but then charged toward the deputy, causing Baker to trip and fall backward. Nofire landed on top of Baker and had his forearm across his throat. Baker was able to roll the man off of him and Nofire grabbed Baker's firearm, and tried to pull it out of its holster. Nofire rolled back on top of Baker, and Baker kept his hand over his firearm to prevent Nofire from retrieving it. The two men were struggling on the ground for a few minutes before Baker got Nofire off of him by sticking his thumb in his eye. Baker drew his Taser and struck Nofire, but there was no effect. Baker pulled the trigger a second time and there was still no effect. The deputy pulled the trigger a third time and it worked. Nofire was arrested and refused medical treatment. He apologized to Baker and said he thought the deputy was his brother. Nofire was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
Deputy Robert Stephens responded to 585 Road on Oct. 19 in reference to a man who was trespassing. Sallie Luethje said she believed her son, Andrew Luethje, broke into her house and she wanted him off the property. Deputy Caleb Rice and Stephens arrived and met a man outside of the house. Andrew was standing in the doorway, but went inside and locked the door. The man allowed deputies inside the house to speak with Andrew, but he locked himself in a bedroom. Sallie said she believed Andrew was under the influence of drugs and the family didn't want to be around him. Sgt. Richard Berry arrived and deputies were able to talk Andrew into coming out of the room. Andrew said he crawled through a window to get into the house after the Luethies had left. Andrew was booked in to jail for second-degree burglary.
On Oct. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley noticed a significantly cracked windshield on a tow truck just after 3 a.m. Turley had already warned the driver for the windshield and conducted a traffic stop. Roy James Poteet Jr. exited the vehicle and was patted down for weapons. Turley found methamphetamine in Poteet's pocket. Inside the vehicle was a baggie of marijuana and a digital scale with meth on the case. Poteet was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail for booking.
