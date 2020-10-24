Deputies reported a 22-year-old woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Oct. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Hulbert to assist EMS with a gunshot victim. A woman said Maria Cantrell left a concerning note, and she wasn't able to contact her. The woman's husband went to feed his horses and found Cantrell in a field with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS arrived and advised the young woman would be airlifted to Saint John's Hospital in Tulsa. EMS said they found a revolver and cell phone near the victim. As of Oct. 23, Broderick reported Cantrell died due to the injury.
On Oct. 20, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Highway 62 on a report of suspicious activity. The caller said a man came up on her porch and asked to use her phone. She told the man to leave and wanted a deputy to make sure he was gone. Hendley found Jason Sam near the residence. Sam said he was waiting on his friend and asked the deputy for a ride to a house in Tahlequah. Hendley agreed to give the man a ride and had dispatch check him for warrants. Dispatch advised Sam had a warrant in another county. Sam was also under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication.
Sparrow Hawk Fire Chief Ty Hemken reported a structure fire on Oct. 21. Hemken said the structure had been demolished and it was burning on the Illinois River watershed, an Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Quality violation. Deputy Hendley approach a man who claimed he spoke to Hemken before he began burning and was told it was OK. Hendley informed the man that Hemken was the one who called the sheriff's office to report the violation. The man was issued a citation and given a court date.
On Oct. 21, Chris Smith reported he found his father, Gary Leon Smith, unresponsive and called 911. Chris said is father had medical issues and recently broke his hip. The medical examiner was contacted and released the body to the funeral home.
