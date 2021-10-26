A deputy had to be taken to the hospital when he collapsed after a lengthy struggle with a man.
On Oct. 24, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to State Highway 82 for a disturbance. The caller said Jerry Hammack Jr. was trying to kick in his door and broke into his vehicle. Turley met with the caller who said a woman came from Hammack's house and said the man was harassing her. The woman left before Hammack came over to the caller's house. The caller said Hammack got into his car and threw a block on the hood. Turley found Hammack at his house, where Hammack opened the door half way. He refused to step outside and was removed from the doorway. Deputy McKinsey Fuson deployed her Taser and struck Hammack, but it was ineffective and he began walking toward his house. A second attempt with the Taser was also ineffective. A struggled ensued between the two deputies and Hammack for several minutes, until Deputy James Carver arrived. Deputies were finally able to get Hammack handcuffed. Turley got up and walked outside where he became light headed and fell to the ground. Turley was taken to Northeastern Health System to get checked out. Hammack was checked by EMS personnel and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Sgt. Brad Baker conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 23 due to the plate on a Honda Civic that returned to a Chevrolet. As Baker made contact with the driver, Corey Wheeler opened the door and fled on foot. Additional deputies arrived to assist while Baker spoke with the passenger. Deputies advised a man was running out of the back of a residence and Baker could see Wheeler running toward him. Baker told the man to stop and get on the ground, and he complied. Wheeler then tried to run again and was struck by Baker's Taser. The Taser had no effect on the man, who continued running toward a house. He was eventually found arrested and transported to jail for booking.
