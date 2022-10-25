Deputies believed a man was dealing drugs after he was found with fentanyl and a large amount of cash.
On Oct. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick was dispatched to reports of a domestic involving a firearm in Park Hill. He and Lt. Jarrod Rye arrived, and Broderick could see a man running out of the back door of the residence. The man ran to a truck and appeared to get in to start it, but he was ordered to step away. William Creech claimed he didn't hear the deputies yelling for him and denied having a firearm. He said he was leaving because a woman and Richard Lea were yelling at one another. Broderick patted the man down and found a bottle of pills and hundreds of dollars in cash. Creech said the pills were fentanyl. Dispatch advised the truck Creech was about to leave in was reported stolen out of Tulsa. He told deputies he bought the truck off an ad on Facebook, but he wasn't able to provide a bill of sale or any other documentation. Lea said he and the woman were arguing and he didn't have a gun. Over 5.2 grams of methamphetamine was found in Lea's pocket. Lee claimed he forgot the drug was on him. Creech was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. Lea was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Oct. 24, Sgt. Richard Berry responded to South Highway Drive in regard to a disturbance. A woman said Ryan Fisher was "high" and throwing things in the house. She said Fisher threatened to kill her. Berry and Deputy Caleb Rice went to the residence and met with the man. Berry told the man he was going to be arrested for a warrant and Fisher began to tense up. Fisher kept calling the deputies derogatory names as all three men struggled in the residence. Fisher was booked for domestic violence, resisting arrest, making threats of violence, and a warrant.
Sgt. Berry was called to Murrell Road Oct. 19 for a disturbance. He spotted Shaylyn Holmes and Nathaniel Smallen arguing as they were walking down the road. The two said they had been drinking and Holmes had a bottle of alcohol in her purse. Holmes was arrested and advised she had drugs in her bra while she was taken to jail. Detention officers found the drugs and Holmes was booked. Smallen was also arrested and booked into jail.
