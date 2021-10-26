A man allegedly slammed a door on a cat's tail and was seen kicking it afterward.
On Oct. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to East 670 Road on a report of animal cruelty. A woman said she was in the bedroom of a residence when she heard a loud thumping sound outside. She opened the door to see her husband kicking a cat. She said she had to hit the man to get him to stop kicking the animal. She said she found part of the cat's tail on the floor, and her husband claimed it was the cat's fault that he kicked it. Ward spoke to the man, who claimed he was trying to keep the cat from getting out of the room, so he shut the door quickly and caught the cat's tail in the door. The man said the cat bit him, and that's why he kicked it. The man claimed he didn't intentionally hurt the cat and that it was all an "accident." Ward took photos of the tail, the door where the cat was caught, and the bite on the man's foot.
Deputy Adam Woodard responded to State Highway 51 on Oct. 22 in reference to a trespasser. A woman said CCSO was out the day before, looking for Charles Crittenden Jr., and he was allowed to stay in a camper for one night. The man stayed for three nights and refused to leave. Woodward made contact with Crittenden and transported him to the Georgetown Apartments. The same woman called Woodard five hours later and advised Crittenden was walking toward the property from which he was banned earlier. Woodward met with the man, who became agitated when he was told he couldn't be there. Crittenden was arrested and booked into jail for trespassing.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell met with Steffen Sanchez on Oct. 12 in regard to an assault. Sanchez said he pulled into the parking lot of Garden Walk Apartments, and a man approached him with a firearm. The man allegedly told Sanchez to get out of the vehicle or he'd be shot. Sanchez complied and told the man to put the gun away, since children were present. Sanchez the man hit him in the face with the gun, and a struggle for the weapon ensued. Sanchez was able to disarm the man, and he told deputies he threw the gun away before he left the area. Mitchell said Sanchez had multiple injuries to his face, his hand and his leg.
