A man outran deputies but didnâ€™t outrun their K-9 deputy while he fled.
On Oct. 20, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s deputies Scott Wolff and Mark Smith were dispatched to East 801 Road in regard to someone being assaulted. The woman who called dispatch met with deputies and said the man in question was hiding in the ditch. Smith observed the man take off running toward a wooded area. The man refused to stop during the food pursuit, and Smith could see him bringing his hands to his waist area. Sgt. Brad Baker and his K-9 deputy, Crush, arrived to assist. The man was told if he didnâ€™t stop running that Crush would be released after him, but he continued onward. Wolff and Smith stayed back as Crush took off after the man. Baker made contact with the man after Crush caught up to him. He was detained and told deputies he was intoxicated. EMS personnel were in the area on standby to attend to his wounds from Crush. The man was transported to Northeastern Heath System before he was taken to a Tulsa hospital for his wounds.
Deputy Tanner Hendley met with a woman who wanted to report a protective order violation on Oct. 24. She said her ex has repeatedly harassed and threatened her when it comes to their child. She claimed the man drives passed her house several times during the day and night. Deputy James Carver took another report from the woman the next day. She said her tire was almost flat due to air being let out. Hendley and Carver were unable to meet with the man.
On Oct. 24, Sgt. Aaron Johnson met with a woman who wanted to report an abduction. She said she was feeding her animals when the man against whom she is trying to file a protective order ran to her car. She said he took her keys away but she was able to find a spare key. She said the man climbed in the back of the car and made his way to the front passenger seat. She said she called 911 but he took her phone and ended the call. The woman told Johnson the man finally got out of her car and let her leave.
