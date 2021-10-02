A man who reportedly took four different narcotics tried breaking into a house on Sept. 30.
Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Lost City Road on a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised a man entered a home and he had a knife. The caller stated the suspect was wearing a red shirt and jeans, and was walking toward the road. Stephens arrived to find Joseph Rush walking toward the road. Stephens drew his weapon and ordered the man to put his hands up and to get on the ground. Rush complied and was quickly detained. Rush kept telling someone to run from the cops before they went to jail. Stephens asked Rush who he was talking to and he stated his brother was being arrested by another cop in front of Stephensâ€™ patrol vehicle. Rush then began having a conversation with his mother, who he said was inside of the patrol vehicle. Stephens called for a EMS to check on Rush due to potential drug use. Rush refused medical treatment and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking. Rush admitted to taking Tegretol, Adderall, Risperdal, and Morphine.
Deputy Rick Ward took a report from a woman who said her brother had threatened her. On Sept. 30, the woman said her brother threatened her via text messages, and made other threats on video surveillance at her house. She told Ward she believes her brother would follow through with his threats.
On Sept. 26, Deputy Ward responded to North 535 Road in regard to a protective order violation. The homeowner said a man was served a protective order and told not to come back to the residence. The homeowner found the man asleep inside the residence and the two got into a verbal argument before the man left.
