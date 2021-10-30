A woman told investigators she was sexually assaulted by two men who she was giving directions to, but did not want deputies to investigate.
On Oct. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Shady Grove Road on a report of a sexual assault. The victim said she stopped to ask if two men who were sitting in a vehicle needed help. They told her they were looking for Black Fred's Creek. She said she tried to explain where it was, but the men didn't understand so she showed them by driving to it. The woman said she was assaulted by the men outside of her vehicle. She said she ran to a church and the men followed her. The woman began calling people on her for phone for help while she ran. Patton found the woman's truck in front of the church. The woman said she lost her shirt and hair tie in the woods, and Patton found those items inside the truck. Sgt. Ryan Robison made contact with the woman and she advised she didn't remember what happened, and wanted to put the assault behind her. She didn't want the sheriff's office to pursue the investigation.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to South 511 Road on Oct. 28 in regard to unauthorized use of a vehicle. Samantha Tiger said she had a 2006 Nissan Altima that was being held as collateral on a civil matter. A woman told relatives that Tiger gave her permission to drive the vehicle, and Tiger said she didn't. The woman took the keys from Tiger's purse and drove off without permission. That same day, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash wherein the driver took the keys and left. Tiger was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.