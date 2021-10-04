A man who was allegedly intoxicated assaulted a deputy before he was arrested and taken to jail.
On Oct. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was on patrol when he observed two men walking north of Choctaw Street. Carved turned around to check on the men and could see one of them was unsteady as they walked. Deputy Austin Carver exited the vehicle and told both men to stop. Michael David Whitley refused to stop and told both deputies to, “F**k off,” before shoving Austin in the face. Whitley started fighting with deputies in the middle of the road, and was taken to the ground. James pulled his Taser and tried to stun Whitley, but the suspect continued to fight. Whitley was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of assault on a police officer, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. The other man was given a ride home by Sgt. Pete Broderick.
Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol on Oct. 2 in the area of J.F. Davis Lane when he noticed a defective tag light on a truck that had passed him. Turley turned around to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight momentarily before finding it parked at a residence. Billy Phillips was lying back in the seat and told Turley he had blacked out his light because didn’t want to get into trouble. Phillips was unsteady on his feet and arrested after a field sobriety test. Phillips said, “I high, but not that high.” He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
On Oct. 2, Deputy Turley was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 10. Northeastern Health System EMS advised Daniel David Drake was interfering with the treatment of a woman who was involved in the crash. EMTs stated Drake seemed to know the woman and had been in the vehicle prior to the crash. Drake was reportedly belligerent with everyone working the crash site, and appeared to be under the influence. Drake was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
