Deputies were contacted after five dogs reportedly attacked a cow.
On Nov. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill responded to 760 Road on a report of five dogs that were attacking a cow. Tannehill made contact with the dog owner, who was given a verbal warning back in September to keep the dogs on his own property. The man claimed his dogs had been on his property the whole time. The man refused to cooperate with Tannehill and said he wasn't going to be given a citation for the incident. The man ended up getting a citation for his dogs being at large.
Deputy McKinsey Fuson was dispatched to Pecan Creek Circle on Oct. 2 and made contact with a man who crashed his motorcycle. Josh Keys said the driver of a Kia pulled out in front of him, and purportedly tried swerving toward him in the roadway. Keys ran off the road and the driver pulled over, after which the two exchanged words. Keys said the driver told him he would be shot if he tried to leave. The driver fled while Keys was on the phone with 911.
On Nov. 2, Deputy Joseph Burkett was contacted by Ken Browder in reference to a stolen shotgun. Browder said the firearm was stolen from his residence between January and March. He said he confronted someone who he believed took the gun, but that person denied it.
