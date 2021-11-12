A gun-toting man fled from deputies two times and managed to get away.
On Nov. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to State Highway 51 in regard to threats being made. Taylor Burnett reported a man was causing a scene and refused to leave when asked to do so. Burnett said the man pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Burnett. Burnett grabbed a baseball bat and the man fled in a GMC SUV. Patton drove to the suspect's address and spotted the SUV in the driveway. A man wearing a camouflaged jacket and a hat ran toward the front door of the residence. Patton lost sight of him, but he did find several .410 shells in the vehicle. On Nov. 6, Patton was driving toward the same address to locate the man, and found him walking on North 580 Road. The man was wearing the same clothing from a few days earlier, and he was carrying a rifle. Patton asked if he was the man deputies were searching for, and he admitted he was. He said he didn't want to go back to jail, and then he dropped the gun and took off running.
Deputy Tanner Hendley made contact with Nick Donatelli on Nov. 11 in reference to a stolen 5-gallon water jug that was full of cash. Donatelli said he was notified when a man was seen pulling out of his driveway in a red car. Donatelli arrived home to find the front door open and the jug gone. Hendley spoke with the suspect, who claimed he hadn't left his house that day. There was a red car that belonged to the man, but Hendley said the transmission wasn't working and he had not driven it anywhere recently.
On Nov. 6, Deputy Patton responded to East 646 Road for a reported trespassing. Robert Sanford said Don Coates was hanging clothes from a wire on his property. Coates said he believed the area was an easement, and he should have access to the property to hang his clothes. Coates was arrested for trespassing and booked into jail.
