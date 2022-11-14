A man who violated a protective order allegedly told deputies he didn't mean to crash his truck into his house.
On Nov. 10, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker served a protective order on Matthew Shelton. Baker advised the man that he was to vacate the property per the judges' orders. Shelton left and pulled onto a property down the road. Baker drove by and parked a little ways down the road as well. Dispatch was called 10 minutes later and advised that Shelton returned to the property and drove his truck into the residence. Baker drove back toward the property and could see Shelton pull onto State Highway 82 in his truck. Baker pulled the vehicle over and arrested Shelton violating the protective order.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Park Hill on Nov. 10 for a report that someone was removing survey markers. A woman said she paid a company to survey her land so she could put up a fence. She found markers pulled up and thrown in her yard, and asked her neighbor why he pulled the markers. The neighbor allegedly said he wanted to see proof in writing that the survey was done. The woman said she had the paperwork showing she paid for the survey and the man replied, "Don't be trespassing on my property anymore!"
Deputy Hendley was dispatched to South 530 Road on Nov. 7 in regard vandalism of a time clock. The caller said a terminated employee punched a time clock after clocking out of work.
