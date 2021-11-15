A woman was given several chances to walk away from a traffic stop until she was arrested after yelling at deputies.
On Nov. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol Nov. 14 in the area of Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue, where he observed a truck driving recklessly. The vehicle pulled into Casey’s General Store and Turley made contact with Travis Rodgers and Pax Lowe. Rodgers yelled that he was “Cherokee f**king Nation” and that Turley needed to leave him alone. Rodgers was told to exit the vehicle, and he took off his jacket as if he was going to fight the deputy. Rodgers was detained until additional deputies arrived. Rodgers admitted to drinking alcohol at the Elks Lodge, and smoking marijuana earlier that night. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. Lowe was intoxicated as well ,and became upset when Turley told her the vehicle would be impounded, since she was impaired. Turley allowed Lowe to call for a ride and to get her belongings out of the vehicle. Lowe was throwing trash out of the vehicle and told Turley she wouldn’t pick it up. The deputy advised Lowe she would be arrested for public intoxication and ticketed for littering. She finally picked up the trash and was putting her belongings into another vehicle that was there to give her a ride when Turley began searching the truck. Lowe yelled at Turley that he didn’t have permission to get in the vehicle. She continued to yell and curse at the deputy before he had enough and arrested her.
On Nov. 14, Deputy Adam Woodard responded to State Highway 10 in reference to suspicious activity. Amelia Wells advised a man was on her property and sleeping under a bridge. Woodard searched the area and found Brandon Wade Reeves, who was sitting on the outside of the bridge and covered in a bedsheet. The deputy told Reeves to show his hands, but he refused. Woodard pulled his Taser and ordered Reeves to show his hands and to get on his feet. Reeves refused a second time and swung at Woodard. The deputy called for additional deputies and ended up taking Reeves to the ground as the two struggled. Lt. Jarrod Rye and Deputy Nick Chute arrived to help Woodard. Reeves was arrested and taken to jail for resisting arrest and trespassing.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a residence in Tahlequah in regard to a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised Tommy Thompson had the suspect restrained in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Thompson said a man broke into his residence and then tried to break into another apartment. A woman said the man tried to open her daughter’s window and fled toward another apartment. Sgt. Brad Baker’s K-9 partner, Crush, tracked Xavier Pritchett to an apartment. Pritchett resisted and struggled with deputies. Pritchett was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center while Carver interviewed Thompson. Deputy Kevin McFarland called for help at the jail when Pritchett became combative.
