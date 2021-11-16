Deputies discovered meth, marijuana, several syringes and digital scales during a traffic stop.
On Nov. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol and observed an SUV with a defective headlight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Kealyona Bullard and Angel Armenta. Bullard’s driver’s license was suspended and she was cited for the offense. Turley searched the vehicle and found two used syringes and a Red Bull can that had marijuana inside it. More used and new syringes were found throughout the vehicle. There were also several cut straws that had a crystal-like substance on them. Turley found digital scales, spoons, a pill bottle, another bottle that contained Inositol, a drug used as a cutting agent in methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Bullard denied ownership of all the items found, and Armenta refused to speak with Turley. Bullard and Armenta were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
On Nov. 12, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Carters Landing on a reported dispute involving a firearm. Dispatch advised the victim said Michael Page fired a gunshot at her head and kicked her in the back. Deputies met with the victim and said she was in distress, shaking and scared. She said Page was in a building on the property and the gun was with him. Page was taken into custody and told deputies he never fired the gun at the woman, but he did fire it earlier that day at a possum. Deputies determined the gun was recently fired and transported Page to jail. Video footage of the incident showed the woman on the ground with Page standing over her with the firearm. It showed Page eject a spent shell.
Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to Park Hill on Nov. 16 in regard to a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised Megan Lingbeck was naked from the waist down and was out of control. McFarland arrived to find Lingbeck being restrained by a family member. She was detained for safety reasons, but was able to slip the handcuffs off and kicked McFarland. Lingbeck was transported to jail and booked on charges.
