Homeowners detained a man who they found inside vehicles and trying to get into houses on Halloween.
On Oct. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Blackjack Drive on a report of a man who was detained by a homeowner. Cindy Farmer explained that Anthony Martin Sierra was caught trying to enter the residence without permission, and was confronted by a neighbor, Ronnie Adams. The neighbor showed Ward security footage of Sierra trying to enter his shop. Sierra then got into the neighbor's truck, and Adams fired a warning shot into the ground. Sierra took off running toward Farmer's house where he was detained by Adams. Sierra was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of third-degree burglary.
Deputy Kile Turley responded to North Shiloh Road on Oct. 31 for a reported gunshot wound. Turley arrived at the same time Northeastern Health System EMS did, and Peggs firefighters were doing CPR on James Nicholas. Nicholas' wife told authorities that her husband shot himself following an argument. Nicholas was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office. Gideon Fire Chief Marty Kimble confirmed Nicholas was a lieutenant for the department.
Deputy Adam Woodard was dispatched to North Cedar Avenue on Oct. 30 in reference to a man standing in the roadway. The deputy exited his vehicle and heard two people running from the area, but Woodard made contact with David Aguilar, who was holding an alcoholic drink in his hand. Aguilar was arrested for public drunkenness and the open container of alcohol. While Aguilar was booked in the jail, he gave officers a false name.
On Oct. 31, Deputy Ward responded to Hulbert in regard to a report of an unauthorized use of a vehicle. Michael Brown said he was driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier that was registered to his mother. Someone told Brown that a man got into the vehicle and drove away after finding the keys in the bed of the truck. Brown gave Ward the name of the man he believed took the vehicle.
