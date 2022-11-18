Deputies serving a warrant found two men in possession of meth.
On Nov. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Pete Broderick was serving a search warrant on Morgan Street in Tahlequah when a group of men tried fleeing the residence. Victor Stevens tried to make it down the stairway of the house before he was detained. The man had a large knife on him, along with 1.58 grams of methamphetamine. Broderick continued to search the residence and noticed Brandon Scott nearby. Scott said he was going to the residence because he forgot his phone. The man became belligerent with Broderick and eventually admitted to having meth. Deputies found 30 grams of the drug, and Scott was taken to jail. Stevens was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to State Highway 51 on Nov. 17 in reference to a vandalism. The property owner said someone cut the fence along his property and cut several hundred yards of grass and trees. The man suspected of doing such met with Ward and explained that he removed an old fence off his parents' property. He said he was in the process of installing a new fence with a walk-thru between the two properties. The man said he crossed over to the other property when he was operating heavy equipment.
Deputy Scott Wolff was assigned to investigate a protective order violation on Nov. 17. A woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her place of work when he knew she'd be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.