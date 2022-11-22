A combative Cherokee County man reportedly became upset after he was called out for lying to deputies about his name.
On Nov. 20, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s deputies Caleb Rice and Blake Lyons were called to State Highway 51 for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the pair came across a vehicle occupied by two people. One of them was headed toward the entrance of Dollar General when Lyons told him to stop. The man said his name was T.J. Thompson, but the person in the vehicle told deputies his name was Teddy. The two began to argue about his name, and Thompson was about to be detained when he resisted deputies. Thompson was taken to the ground and arrested. Thompson yelled for an ambulance and claimed his arm and shoulder were broken. Thompson continued to be noncompliant as he was going to be placed in the patrol vehicle, and he was taken to the ground until EMS arrived. They advised Thompson couldnâ€™t be cleared by their services, so he was transported to jail, where he was placed in a restraint chair.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to 830 Road on Nov. 19 due to reports of a burglary there. A man told him that someone had broken into into his trailer while he was in jail and his property was stolen. He said he believed Candace Goddin was the one who broke into his trailer. Mitchell was called back to the property after the man purportedly got a recorded confession of Goddin taking his belongings. Goddin reportedly thought the man was going to be in jail for awhile, and that was her reason for taking his things. Goddin was arrested for and booked into jail.
On Nov. 20, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to Green Country Drive for a disturbance in the roadway. Patton found two men fighting in the road and advised them to step toward the front of his truck. Noe Rangel instead stepped toward Patton, so the suspect had to be detained. The deputy reported the man had a strong odor of alcohol. The man said he was having a verbal argument with a family member. A woman said Rangel struck her in the face in front of three children. Rangel was arrested and booked for public intoxication and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.