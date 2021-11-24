A woman was taken to jail after she fled while drunk and had her three children in the vehicle with her.
On Nov. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to a call involving two sisters who were fighting. The caller said Cheyenne Leppke was drunk and took off with three kids in a Buick. Turley located the vehicle headed toward Cedar Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Leppke reeked of alcohol and had a bloody nose and bruising on her face. Leppke was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail.
Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol at the intersection of Park Hill Road and Murrell Road on Nov. 22, when he watched a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign. Chute pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver and passenger, Felicia Dupee. Dispatch advised Dupee didn’t have a driver’s license. Deputy James Carver arrived and his K-9 partner alerted on the vehicle. Turley found 11 baggies of methamphetamine on the passenger side of the vehicle. There were also three containers of marijuana, three needles, a spoon and a glass pipe inside the vehicle. Dupee stated all the items belonged to her and the driver was cited and released. Dupee was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
On Nov. 19, Deputy Robert Stephens was on patrol and watched as a truck crossed over the center line and had gone into the grass. The driver had warrants out of Major County and was arrested. Sgt. Brad Baker’s K-9 partner, Crush, alerted on the vehicle, and deputies found marijuana in the backseat. Major County dispatched advised they didn’t want to place a hold on the man, and he was cited and released.
