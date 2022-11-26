A convicted felon was arrested after he allegedly fired a shotgun through a house, almost striking a 3-year-old child.
On Nov. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 830 Road on a report of shots fired. The caller said a gun went off, and the bullet hit within a few feet of his daughter, who was sitting on the couch. Hendley was driving around some abandoned cars that were in a field behind the residence when he saw Jerry Chowaniec walking back to his house while carrying a rifle. The man denied shooting a firearm; he can't have one because he's a convicted felon. Hendley told Chowaniec he saw him with a rifle and he showed him where the weapon was. The man continued to deny firing off the gun. Deputy Jesse Mitchell retrieved a slug from the caller's house and it appeared to match the .410-caliber shotgun Chowaniec had. Despite his protest, Chowaniec was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Deputy James Carver responded to South Plymouth Rock Road in Cookson on Nov. 15 for suspicious activity. Dispatch advised the caller was out with a man who tried breaking into his residence. Steven Ray Turley II was detained while deputies gathered information. A man said the property owner called him after seeing someone trying to get into the house via surveillance footage. That man and another one showed up at the property and observed Turley kicking and beating on the door. Turley was arrested for burglary and taken to jail. On Nov. 16, Deputy Carver was contacted by Investigator Pete Broderick in regard to a stolen Polaris Ranger from the Chicken Creek area. Broderick said the Ranger was found and there was video footage of the suspect. Turley was named as the person who stole the vehicle. Turley confessed to stealing the Ranger when he was interviewed at the jail.
On Nov. 7, Deputy Nick Chute was notified by dispatch that Deputy Hendley was behind a vehicle with an unauthorized driver. The vehicle took off in the Woodall area and the occupants fled near Holland Cemetery. Deputies found five containers of marijuana, a firearm, and three identification cards in the vehicle. Hendley said all three cards matched the description of the three people who ran from the vehicle.
