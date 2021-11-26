A man claimed he was assaulted by two people when he confronted them for being on his property.
On Nov. 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Rice responded to a report of an assault and battery on Welling Road. Jeff Sanders advised he had been hit in the face over a land dispute. Sanders said two people were on his property, and an altercation escalated after he approached them. One of the individuals supposedly told Sanders he was on his property, and the two began to attack him. Sanders said the two went to Carter's Landing, and Deputy Adam Woodard made contact with them.
On Nov. 14, Deputy Rick Ward responded to Grandview Road for a reported theft of property. Ward arrived in the area and couldn't locate a vehicle that matched the description given by the caller. Russell Warner said the person driving the vehicle stole lumber from his construction site. Ward then noticed the white Toyota Tundra on State Highway 51. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver claimed the vehicle belonged to his sister. Ward made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who said a man who she considered a friend had borrowed the vehicle earlier that day. She said there were several pieces of lumber in the bed of the truck when it was returned to her. Warner identified the $260 worth of lumber and that was returned to him. Ward said an arrest warrant for the suspect was requested.
Deputy Ward was dispatched to Speedy's Gas Station on Nov. 22 to speak with a man regarding an assault. Josiah Smith said he and his girlfriend were at her ex-husband's residence to do an exchange of child custody. He said the man approached the vehicle, grabbed him and said he was to never come back on the property. Smith said the man slammed his hand in the car door and the two began fighting. Ward made contact with the man, and he claimed he told Smith he wasn't allowed there several times. He admitted to approaching the vehicle and opening the door, but he said he turned and walked away when Smith struck him. The man said Smith took him to the ground and he punched Smith a few times before they were finished.
