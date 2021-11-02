A couple returned home to find an unknown man asleep in their residence.
On Nov. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to North 559 Road on a report of a trespasser. The caller said a strange man was inside their house and a black car was parked behind their residence. The caller gave dispatch the tag number and dispatch advised the car was reported stolen out of Tahlequah. The homeowner told Chute the unknown man was inside one of the bedroom, asleep. Benjamin Patrick Brown was escorted to Chute’s patrol vehicle. The homeowner said Brown, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend arrived in the black car. The daughter and the boyfriend left the residence before Chute arrived, and left Brown there. Brown denied being in the vehicle and claimed the other two people picked him up in a Dodge car. Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and transported to jail.
Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 2 for a vehicle taking up two parking spaces at the Log Store North. Turley made contact with Lauren Hinson, who he believed was under the influence. He said Hinson’s pupils were dilated and he asked her when she last smoked marijuana, but she didn’t answer. Hinson claimed she had autism and epilepsy, and took several medications. Hinson was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked into jail for driving under the influence. Turley found six different medications inside Hinson’s vehicle, and five out of the six were drugs that caused drowsiness and impairment.
On Oct. 29, Deputy Rick Ward responded to 830 Road in regard to stolen property. Bobby Jackson said his trail camera had been broken off the securing cable and stolen. On Oct. 31, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill advised Ward he found the camera inside a residence to which Richard Bradley Ryals had access. Ryals was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property.
