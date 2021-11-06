An intoxicated man was supposedly hit by a car while he was walking in the middle of the road.
On Nov. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Willis Road and Park Hill Road for a reported pedestrian and vehicle crash. Dispatch advised a man wearing a red vest was hit by a vehicle. Deputies had been notified of an intoxicated man who was wearing a red vest and walking in the roadway prior to the crash report. Michael Long appeared to be OK and told Hendley he had been drinking, but "not enough to be dangerous." Long, who is a tribal member, was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Deputy Nick Chute and Sgt. Brad Baker conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a busted taillight on Nov. 4. Baker approached the passenger side of the vehicle and could see firearm in the seat. Bryan Rinehart was told to exit the vehicle and was patted down for weapons. Baker's K-9 partner, Crush, alerted, and Rinehart admitted marijuana was inside. Deputies found three bags of weed and were advised of another firearm inside the vehicle. Rinehart was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp.
On Nov. 4, Kimberly Tyer advised she loaned her GMC Yukon to a woman a few weeks ago, and she hasn't been able to get in contact with her. Tyer said she has called the woman multiple times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.