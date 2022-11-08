A man with a tattoo of a "D" on the side of his face tried lying to deputies about his name, which started with a "D."
On Nov. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker assisted Sgt. Richard Berry in finding a man who was on someone's property without permission. The property owner said she told the man to leave several times and he was involved in an altercation with her son. Baker located Damien Plucker, who allegedly threw his hands in the air in an aggressive manner. The man claimed his name was "Ronnie," and Baker said his story wasn't adding up on how he got to where he was. Baker found an identification card in the man's wallet and Plucker claimed Damien was his brother. He also said he was wearing his brother's pants. The man, still claiming to be Ronnie, had a tattoo of a "D" on the left side of his face. Plucker was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was called to North Elm Grove Road on Oct. 30 for suspicious activity. Dispatch advised of a white vehicle parked across from the residence where there had been recent burglaries. Mitchell could see a man passed out in the driver's seat with an empty bottle of vodka nearby. The deputy also noticed several glass pipes and a clear baggie of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jasper Guy said he was sleeping off the alcohol and that the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend. Mitchell found several ID cards, credit cards, and six cell phones on Guy and in the vehicle. Guy was transported to jail, where detention officers found more drugs on him. He was booked on several charges, including bringing contraband into the jail.
On Nov. 4, Deputy Mitchell responded to South Keeler Drive due to a domestic incident. A woman said Jeremiah Cottrell choked her twice before leaving the residence. The victim had visible injuries consistent with her story. Mitchell said Cottrell came back to the residence and he was arrested. He allegedly made statements of how law enforcement should have killed him, and said, "Y'all going to work for it today." Cottrell was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Deputy James Carver was patrolling 710 Road on Nov. 4 when he observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. The driver, Roy Gobin, was wanted out of Wagoner County, and he told the deputy he was aware of the warrant. Michael Brave was a passenger and he didn't have a valid driver's license to take the vehicle. Carver told him to find someone for a ride since the vehicle was going to be impounded. Carver found a pill bottle with meth in it that belonged to Brave. Gobin was booked for the warrant while Brave was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
