A woman explained to deputies an unusual way of shooting up drugs – in the rectum.
On Dec. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol in the area of State Highway 82 when he noticed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal. Turley stopped the driver and Jacqueline Wolfe. The driver had a valid license and was told he was free to leave, but Turley asked if he could search the vehicle first. The man told Turley he could do so. The deputy found a glass smoking device that contained a crystal-like substance. There was another smoking device in a purse where Wolfe was sitting, and Turley found methamphetamine as well. There was also a syringe that was missing its needle, and Wolfe admitted she used those to get a “booty bump.” She explained the drug is mixed with water and put in a syringe, and the syringe is inserted in the anus before the drug is shot into the rectum. Wolfe said it gives the same affect as shooting the drug into a vein. Without further ado, Wolfe was arrested and transported to jail for booking.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Cherokee Nation on Dec. 5 in regard to a man who was passed out inside a vehicle. Justin Gaylor was found inside the vehicle, and Carver tried several times to awaken him, but the man continued to snooze. Security unlocked the door and Carver made contact with Gaylor, who had an odor of alcohol on his person. But he said he didn’t do anything and told Carver to leave him alone. Gaylor refused to get out of the vehicle, so Carver deployed his Taser. Gaylor was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
On Dec. 9, Deputy Kevin McFarland responded to Speedy’s Convenience Store in reference to a disorderly person. Store employees wanted Jamie Ryan Robinson removed from the property. McFarland offered Robinson a ride to the county line, but he refused and was told to leave. McFarland drove past the man, who ran toward the patrol truck and threw rocks at it. Robinson was booked on tribal charges for disorderly conduct.
