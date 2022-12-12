A convicted sex offender was found to be residing 590 feet of an elementary school.
On Dec. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Robison was contacted in regard to a case involving registered sex offender James Rice. The Department of Correction's probation and parole officer said Rice was contacting a witness from his case via Facebook and text message. Rice was convicted of aggravated possession of child pornography in 2013 and was sentenced to 16 years with the DOC. Rice was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor in September, and the coordinates showed he stayed at the Merrell Self Storage for 27 nights. The storage building is 590 feet from Heritage Elementary School and Southridge City Park. Rice was also found to be loitering at the Tahlequah Public Library and the Northeastern State University library for multiple hours a day since September. An arrest warrant against Rice was requested for failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert Dec. 9 to investigate reports of an assault and battery. A woman said Rayven Hardison assaulted her over an incident that happened a few days earlier. Hardison admitted to "reaching a breaking point" with the woman before the argument turned physical. Hardison, a tribal member, was booked for domestic assault and battery.
On Dec. 9, Deputy James Carver met with a man who said a tenant created an email address to apply for rental assistance. Carver was unable to meet with the tenant in question, but a warrant would be requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.