Deputies found a woman hiding under blankets after she broke into a house.
On Dec. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to Cedar Avenue on a report of suspicious activity. The door to the house was open and deputies called out, but no one responded. Sgt. Ryan Robison and Burkett found Amanda Wilson under some blankets and detained her. Wilson was arrested for breaking and entering.
Deputy James Carver was asked by Sgt. Brad Baker to assist with a traffic stop on Dec. 12. Cyrus James appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies arrested James for public intoxication and took him to jail after he claimed he hadn’t done drugs since the previous night.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott responded to Rolling Hills Apartment in regard to a man who was yelling at a woman. Scott asked for assistance and Sheriff Jason Chennault responded. The victim said Madison Adair assaulted her and wouldn’t allow her to leave. She was able to get away and contacted authorities. Adair was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
