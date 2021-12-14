A man who admitted to taking an opioid addiction medication and was found driving with a child who was unsecured inside the vehicle.
On Dec. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he noticed the vehicle in front of him had a defective turn signal. Turley conducted a traffic stop on Gregory Laster and Jennifer Taylor, along with a 6-year-old passenger, who was trying to put her seat belt on. The deputy said Laster seemed to be unaware of what was going on, and didn’t notice Turley standing beside him until the girl let him know. Turley told the man the girl needed to be in a booster seat, or buckled in. Laster claimed the girl was buckled in, but she took off her seat belt because she got excited when Turley pulled them over. The little girl said, “No, [he] told me to hurry and get it on, and I couldn’t do it.” Taylor was arrested because of warrants, and the child was released to her mother. Turley walked back to the vehicle and Laster appeared to have no idea the deputy was standing there. Laster said he takes Suboxone, classified as an opioid to treat narcotic dependence, and he had taken some that morning. Laster was transported to Northeastern Health System to have blood drawn. He allegedly told the lab tech that his veins were "gone" from shooting up drugs, and that’s why he doesn’t shoot up anymore. Laster was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence and child endangerment.
On Dec. 8, Deputy Joseph Burkett was dispatched to Cedar Avenue on a report of suspicious activity. The door to the house was open and deputies called out, but no one responded. Sgt. Ryan Robison and Burkett found Amanda Wilson under some blankets and detained her. Wilson was arrested for breaking and entering.
Deputy James Carver was asked by Sgt. Brad Baker to assist with a traffic stop on Dec. 12. Cyrus James appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies arrested James for public intoxication and took him to jail after he claimed he hadn’t done drugs since the previous night.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott responded to Rolling Hills Apartment in regard to a man who was yelling at a woman. Scott asked for assistance and Sheriff Jason Chennault responded. The victim said Madison Adair assaulted her and wouldn’t allow her to leave. She was able to get away and contacted authorities. Adair was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
