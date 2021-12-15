Three people were arrested when deputies were on patrol and looking for an arsonist in the Welling area.
On Dec. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Joey Burkett was dispatched to a fire call on 835 Road in Welling. Burkett stopped a red Nissan and asked the three occupants if they had seen any vehicles in the area that may have been involved in fires being set. The driver, William Bluebird, exuded an odor of alcohol and he advised he consumed a few beers. Bluebird said he didn't have a driver's license. Burkett asked dispatch to check if the occupants had warrants. Dispatch advised Phillis Kay Bluebird, Dillon Bluebird and William all had warrants. William was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Dillon advised there was marijuana inside the vehicle. Sgt. Pete Broderick had Dillon go to the back of the vehicle, and the two returned with the bottle of Jack Daniels, an 18-pack of beer and marijuana. All three Bluebirds were transported to jail and booked.
Sgt. Brad Baker responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the area of 569 Road on Dec. 9. The truck was reported stolen out of Siloam Springs. Deputies were out with the vehicle when a truck pulled up. Baker recognized the driver and a passenger because he had arrested them in the past. A man told Baker the other passenger was Jarred Tinnin, and he may be involved with the stolen truck. Tinnin told Baker his name was Jerry, and that Jarred was his brother. However, deputies were able to identify the man as Jarred and confronted him. Deputy Nick Chute advised the stolen vehicle was involved in a burglary in Adair County. The undersheriff for Adair County Sheriff's Office emailed Baker photos taken during the burglary, and Tinnin could be seen sitting on the bed of the stolen truck. Tinnin admitted he was in the bed of the truck and claimed people had chased him, so he jumped in the back. Tinnin said two people drove him to the casino in West Siloam Springs, but he didn't know why the truck was abandoned in the middle of the road. Tinnin was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to 840 Road on Dec. 10 in regard to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised the caller said her uncle threatened to stab her with a hunting knife. The caller said they locked themselves in the bathroom and the man was still in the house. Dispatch said a woman inside disarmed the man but he refused to leave. Hendley arrived and was informed that the man was inside the house, playing video games. The man said an argument ensued between him and his niece's ex-boyfriend. He said he suffers from PTSD and had blacked out. The niece said she wanted to press charges and would file for a protective order.
