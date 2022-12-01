Tahlequah's police chief called the sheriff after his church was vandalized.
On Nov. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault was contacted by Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King in regard to a glass door that had been broken out at King's church. Chennault was dispatched to Welling General Baptist Church the next day after a passerby reported two windows that were broken out. Deputy James Carver responded as well and Chennault and him searched the building. Chennault told King about the second vandalism and King arrived to check out his church. Nothing appeared to have been taken. Deputies believed the glass doors were shot out from the road with a small-caliber firearm. King said he thought the person responsible may have been a disgruntled former member of the church. The church was put on extra patrol and Carver found more broken windows the next day.
Deputy Ryan Patton was called to The Dam Bar in Fort Gibson Nov. 26 due to a disturbance. He was told the suspect of the incident left on foot and he was headed toward Wagoner County. Patton found Jason Slape sitting in a restroom and told the man to keep his hands visible. Slape reached for his pockets and Patton told him to stop. Slape accused the deputy of being disrespectful toward him before he became loud and refused to follow directions. Slape was transported to jail and booked for tribal charges of public drunkenness, domestic assault and battery, and simple assault.
On Nov. 23, Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Dollar General on State Highway 51 for a welfare check. The caller said a woman was passed out in a vehicle and wouldn't awake. Grand River Dam Authority Officer Raymond Hendricks, who is EMT-certified, arrived and got Tiffany Marcantel to awake. The woman appeared to be under the influence and she said she took a treatment for methadone before driving. Marcantel was arrested after a field sobriety test. Hendley found a loaded syringe in the woman's sleeve and crushed up pills. Marcantel was booked driving under the influence and actual physical control.
