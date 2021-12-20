A man claimed he hadn’t slept for almost a week because of the new methamphetamine he tried.
On Dec. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol behind a silver Buick traveling in the opposite lane of traffic. Turley initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle began swerving and about crashed into another vehicle. It then turned into a trailer park entrance and plowed through several yards. The driver tried to take the vehicle through a wooded area, but it got stuck, and Turley could see the backseat passenger jump out and flee. Turley stayed with the vehicle and ordered the driver to exit. Dakota Roland had to get out through the rear passenger door and was detained. Another passenger was ordered out of the car and detained as well. Dispatch advised Roland didn’t have a valid license. Turley found a phone on the floorboard, and the Facebook account appeared to belong to the man who fled. The passenger who was detained was released, and Roland apologized for not stopping the vehicle. Roland said he tried new meth and had slept since Dec. 13. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Turley was in Hulbert on Dec. 18 when he noticed a green truck stopped in the middle of the roadway. The truck accelerated and crossed the center line, and Turley conducted a traffic stop. Joshua Kelch, who reeked of alcohol, was told to exit the truck. Turley said Kelch began urinating on himself, and claimed he was nervous. Kelch was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to jail. This was Kelch’s second DUI offense within 10 years.
On Dec. 16, Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Rose to speak with Kenneth Allen Groat in regard to an incident involving an ATV. Groat said he was operating an ATV on East 485 Road and recognized the driver. Groat said the other driver began chasing him and intentionally ran him off the road. The man said he crashed the ATV in a ditch and had to accelerate to get out of the way because the other driver tried to strike him.
