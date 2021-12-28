A 17-year-old was allegedly drunk while driving and crashed into a tree on Christmas day.
On Dec. 25, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley drove up on two vehicles that were parked in the roadway on Park Hill Road. A teenager said he hit a tree and couldn’t get the vehicle off the road, and the other vehicle was there to help. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old who only had a learner’s permit. Turley could smell alcohol coming from the teen, and noticed he was unsteady on his feet. The teenager said he was driving to Pryor. He was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Carver contacted a family member who said the boy’s parents were in Florida. The teen and the family member signed a driving under the influence citation and he was released.
On Dec. 23, Deputy James Carver was on patrol and noticed a driver fail to signal at least 100 feet before changing lanes. Carver said the driver did this two more times as the vehicle passed him, and that the car had defective fog lamps. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with a man who said his name was Robert W. McGee. Dispatch advised the driver’s license for that name came back revoked. Carver could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver said there were joints inside. Carver searched the vehicle and found two pieces of aluminum foil, a small bag and a yellow packet that all contained methamphetamine. There was also a glass smoking device and a pocket scale Carver found. Deputies found a glass jar that contained marijuana. The man was arrested and transported to jail when Deputy Kevin McFarland advised Carver that the man lied about his name. McFarland said the man was Frank Dean Brackett, who lied because he had a warrant.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Hulbert on Dec. 22 in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller said a white Chevy Tahoe was doing doughnuts in the driveway, and accused the resident of selling drugs. Hendley arrived to find several vehicles and multiple people surrounding the Tahoe. Mathew Moore said he purchased a home and was told the house near him was selling drugs. The deputy noticed Moore reeked of alcohol and was intoxicated. Moore said he was going to “clean up his neighborhood.” Moore claimed he hadn’t been driving, but multiple people said he was. Moore was arrested for vandalism and public intoxication.
On Dec. 24, Deputy Carver was on patrol and observed a vehicle run the stop sign at Bryant Road and West 750 Road. Carver pulled the vehicle over and could see there were no working tag lamps. Dustin Edward Gower handed the deputy an Oklahoma identification card since his driver’s license was suspended. Gower was told to exit the vehicle and Carver could see a marijuana container on the floorboard. Gower said he had his medical marijuana license, but it had expired. Gower advised there was a firearm under the driver’s seat along with a piece of aluminum foil. He told Carver there was either meth or heroin in the foil. The firearm was cleared and not stolen, and Gower was transported to jail for tribal charges of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at stop sign.
