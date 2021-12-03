Two people who were wanted were taken to jail during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol on Muskogee Avenue and noticed a vehicle with an expired tag. Chute conducted a traffic stop on Cody Pritchett and Miranda Caviness, who both said they didn’t have Oklahoma driver’s licenses. A records check showed both Pritchett and Caviness had warrants. Chute searched the vehicle and found marijuana inside the center console. Pritchett said the marijuana was his and he didn’t have a medical card to possess it. Pritchett was booked on tribal charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance, taxes due state, and possession of marijuana. Caviness was picked up by Tahlequah Police Department.
Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to Garden Walk Apartments on Dec. 3 in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a woman had been assaulted and locked herself in the bathroom. McFarland arrived and the suspect’s father said he needed a warrant to be in his residence. The man picked up a bottle of soda and appeared as if he was going to throw it at McFarland. The deputy knocked the bottle out of his hand and detained the man. The victim said Ryan Lloyd Bosewell hit her with his fist, and McFarland could see bruising and swelling to her face. Bosewell claimed the woman hit him in his lip but there were no visible injuries. Bosewell was arrested and booked on tribal charges of domestic assault and battery.
A woman claimed her soon-to-be ex-husband followed her from Stilwell to Tahlequah, and tried to run her off the road on Nov. 28. The woman said there was an active protective order between the two, and the only communication was supposed to be via text messages. She said the man texted her on Nov. 25 and said he was going to put a bullet in her head. Chute met the woman at TPD, and the man drove by several times and texted and called her. The man said he had medication for their child, and Chute advised he would have deputy meet him at the sheriff’s office, but the man declined.
