Deputies were called to a veterinary office after a dog was shot to death.
On Nov. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a Lakeside Veterinary Services in Keys after a dog was shot. The deputy arrived and could see the dog's owner crying and hugging the dead animal. The woman said her neighbors threatened to shoot her dogs. She said there were issues with the mail not being delivered because of the dogs. She told Hendley she kept her dogs inside until the mail carrier arrived, but he went to her house for a followup at 10:40 a.m. and the dogs were outside, running and unchained. The woman said she found her dog on the side of the road, and could hear laughing from a house. She said the homeowner denied shooting the dog, but then her dog began attacking their dog. She claimed the dog owner pushed her and she wanted to file charges. The man admitted to pushing the woman, but only because she allegedly pushed him first.
Deputy James Carver was called to take a report on West 797 Road Nov. 30 for a protective order violation. A woman said she was being poisoned by another woman for two years. She said a judge granted her a protective order and the woman came back to the residence for about 20 minutes before she left.
On Dec. 2, Deputy Rick Ward responded to West 794 Road to investigate a report of tampering with a vehicle. As the deputy was investigating the incident, the suspect allegedly threatened to "rip out her mother's heart," during a recorded phone call. The recording was sent to the District Attorney's Office.
