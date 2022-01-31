A man claimed he didn’t break the law, since he returned a concrete saw he allegedly stole.
On Jan. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to 530 Road and East Horseshoe Bend Road to recover stolen property. Jasen Wright was following a man driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, who had stolen a concrete saw. Brian Wright advised he received a notification on his phone that motion was detected at his home. The video showed a gold car, and a man in a red jacket stealing a saw. Brian texted Jasen, who began following the suspected vehicle. Jasen said the vehicle pulled into a driveway and the driver got out and took off the jacket. Jasen said Andrew Luethje began walking toward him, so he backed away and Luethje followed him back to Brian’s property. Luethje put the saw back and drove back to Horseshoe Bend Road. Luethje was pulled over by deputies and said he was on the property, looking for a concrete job. He insisted he didn’t steal the saw, since he brought back. Luethje was arrested for grand larceny and booked on tribal charges.
Deputies were called to Log Store North on Jan. 30 on a report of a fight in progress that involved a possible firearm. Deputy Kile Turley arrived and could see everyone involved was separated, and there was no weapon. Employees said a black truck left the property but no one wanted to make a report. Turley was finishing up with the call when he noticed a black truck drive into the parking lot. A man got out and walked over to a group of people to whom deputies had spoken. Store employees said the man was with the group when the fight started. Deputies asked John Coy Lee Thompson for his name, but he refused to give it to them and began to walk toward his truck. Turley approached Thompson and could smell an odor of alcohol. Thompson was arrested during a field sobriety test. There were several beers and two bags of marijuana inside Thompson’s truck, along with several unloaded firearms. Thompson refused to give deputies his address, so he was booked on tribal charges of obstruction, driving under the influence, possession of firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
On Jan. 30, Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to a report that a man was holding his girlfriend hostage. Dispatch advised the man called and stated his girlfriend ran over him, but he didn’t want medical attention. The man said he tracked his phone at the woman’s work and confronted her about it. He said the woman tried to hit him while they were arguing, and she allegedly said she was going to call 911 and tell them he was holding her hostage. The man told deputies he was shutting the gate when the woman hit him with her vehicle. The woman claimed the man refused to let her leave, and was locking the gate to keep her there. The man wanted to press charges on her for hitting him with her vehicle, and the woman said she wanted to press charges as well.
