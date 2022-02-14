A woman was passed out in a vehicle and deputies found pills, needles, and a hatchet within her reach.
On Feb. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Lyons was called to Log Store South on a report of suspicious activity. Lyons observed Paris Pierce in the driver's seat and said she appeared unconscious. The deputy was able to awaken Pierce and she tried to put the vehicle in reverse. Lyons opened the door and ordered the woman to put the vehicle in park. Pierce complied and claimed she was sleeping. Lyons could see several pills on Pierce's lap and ordered her out of the vehicle. The deputy then saw a bag full of pills and syringe caps on the floorboard. Lyons searched the vehicle and found several syringes, more pills, a hatchet, a knife and a pocket knife. Pierce was arrested and booked into jail for actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jail officers also found another pill on Pierce while she was booked. The charge of bringing contraband into a penal institute was added.
On Feb. 12, Deputy Kile Turley was driving behind a vehicle that didn't have a working brake light, and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was issued a citation for having a suspended license and Turley advised the vehicle would be towed. The deputy found marijuana in the center console. More marijuana was inside a backpack, along with a glass pipe, a grinder and methamphetamine. Victor Adair admitted the backpack and the items belonged to him. Adair was arrested and the other two occupants were released. Turley was transporting Adair to jail when dispatch asked if he arrested Tracy Conrad as well. Turley said he didn't, and dispatch advised they tried to tell him Conrad had a warrant. Deputy Robert Stephens arrested Conrad and took her to jail. Jail officers found a pack of cigarettes in Conrad's jacket. The pack contained a bag of meth, and Turley claimed she didn't have the pack on her when she was patted down.
Deputy Turley responded to North 440 Road on Feb. 11 in regard to a suicidal person. Mayes County 911 received a call from a man who stated he didn't want to live anymore. Cherokee County 911 then received a call from a woman who said Shawn Sundown was trying to kill himself. She said the man was drinking alcohol and possibly took pills. Turley arrived to find a silver car parked, with the door partially open. The deputy told Sundown to show his hands. Sundown stuck his hand out of the vehicle and flipped off the deputy. Turley told the man to show both of his hands, and Sunday flipped him off again. Deputy James Carver arrived and determined Sundown had no weapons. Turley told the man to exit the vehicle and he refused and tried to shut the door. Turley then struggled with the man and Carver drive-stunned him with a Taser. Sundown was taken to the ground and arrested. Sundown admitted to consuming alcohol, but said he only took two Bayer Aspirin. Sundown was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and placed on suicide watch.
