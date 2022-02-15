Deputies and a woman were almost struck by the driver of a vehicle who admitted to taking meth.
On Feb. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Kile Turley and Robert Stephens were finishing a traffic stop on State Highway 51 when a car came toward them without slowing or moving over. Both deputies and a woman had to quickly get out of the way as the vehicle drove past. Turley conducted a traffic stop on Robert Kirk, who said he didn't think he was that close to hitting the three. Kirk appeared to be under the influence and almost handed the deputy his food stamp card instead of his driver's license. Dispatch advised Kirk was wanted. Kirk was told to exit the vehicle and Turley found methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack. Kirk admitted to using the meth, and he was arrested after a field sobriety test. Turley searched the vehicle and found a can of beer within reach of the driver. Kirk was booked for reckless driving, driving under the influence, transporting open container, and the warrants.
Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Hulbert Feb. 10 to speak with a homeowner in regard to threats made with a firearm. A woman said two men showed up at her residence six weeks ago, armed with a pistol and rifle. The woman said the men pointed and placed the firearms to her head and chest. She said the man wasn't making sense, and he was intoxicated. The woman said she and her daughter were burning papers in her burn barrel on Feb. 10 when the man stepped outside and fired a shot in their direction. She told Ward she wanted to press charges.
On Feb. 14, Deputy Nick Chute was called to Sunset Valley Road in reference to a domestic dispute. Hulbert Police were on contact with Jesse Ray Townsend while Chute spoke with the woman. She claimed the dispute was only verbal, as Townsend allegedly said he would burn her house down and kill her and her sister. Chute said the woman had a recording of Townsend threatening her. Townsend said he only threatened the woman after she threatened him first. Chute claimed he didn't hear the woman making threats in the recording. Townsend was arrested and booked on tribal charges of threatening to perform act of violence.
