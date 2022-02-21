A woman was stabbed in the face and deputies recovered the weapon after making contact with the suspect.
On Feb. 17, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker was dispatched to a residence for a reported stabbing. Baker met with the victim, who was holding a towel over the left side of her face. The woman had a large cut on her face and she said Marshall Maxey stabbed her and tried to kill her. Deputy McKinsey Fuson said she thought she saw Maxey down the road as she was responding to the call. Deputies were on Park Hill Road when they saw Maxey and a woman walking toward a cemetery. Maxey was detained, and deputies recovered a black knife with a camouflage handle from him. Maxey refused to speak with deputies, and he was transported to jail. The woman said Maxey said, “She’s gotta go,” before he stabbed her in the face. She described the knife as having a black blade with a camouflage handle – the same one deputies found on Maxey.
Sgt. Baker responded to North 580 Road on Feb. 17 after someone called 911 and yelled for help. Dispatch advised the caller screamed for aid before the call was disconnected. Baker was on his way to the scene when he saw a black Chevrolet truck he recognized from a prior call at the residence. Deputy Fuson was told to conduct a traffic stop for investigative purposes, and Baker arrived at the residence. Pattie Noisewater said a woman was there earlier, and Baker learned she was inside the truck Fuson pulled over. Noisewater said it was just her, her husband and her grandchildren inside the house, but Baker could see two men inside as he was speaking with Noisewater. She claimed it was only her husband and her grandkids and Baker said he was going to enter the house to make sure everyone was OK due to the nature of the call. Noisewater became defensive and told Baker he would file charges and make a citizen’s arrest on him. Fuson radioed that the woman inside the vehicle she stopped earlier had injuries from a domestic that happened at the house. Baker detained Noisewater as troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrived. Baker could see the open back door. The woman in the truck gave deputies the name of the man who assaulted her, and Baker believed it was that man who fled out the back door. The woman explained to Baker about the assault and how she was able to leave in the truck. Noisewater was arrested and booked on tribal charges.
On Feb. 18, Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol and watched as a vehicle didn’t use a signal when turning onto Seven Clans Avenue. Turley initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle continued to drive at a slow rate of speed until the driver finally stopped in the parking lot of the casino. Brian Elgin, Brooke Martin, and two other occupants were inside. Deputy James Carver and his K-9 partner, Gunner, arrived, and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found pills identified as Alprazolam, a controlled substance. Elgin admitted the pills were his but he didn’t have a prescription for them. There was a bag in the backseat that Martin said belonged to her. Inside was a vial with a crystal-like substance, and Martin said it was methamphetamine. Martin and Elgin were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Martin said she had more meth inside her pants, and Elgin said he had a used syringe on him. Martin was booked on tribal charges while Elgin was booked on district charges.
