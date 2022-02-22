A man claimed he lost his temper before he killed a golden retriever puppy.
On Feb. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Stone Chapel Road in reference to an animal complaint. The caller stated her ex-husband had killed her dog and left the area. The woman told Chute she was inside and heard that her golden retriever puppy had been killed. According to Chute’s report, a boy was playing with the puppy, and the dog’s tooth hit the boy’s hand. The woman said Jesse Haeberle became angry, chased the dog and killed it. She said Haeberle was covered in blood and admitted to killing the dog. Chute met with Haeberle, who said he lost his temper when the dog bit the boy. Chute said Haeberle showed no remorse for what he did, and he was arrested. Deputies found the puppy and said it appeared it had a slit in its neck. Haeberle was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of animal cruelty.
Deputy Robert Stephens was traveling on U.S. Highway 62 Feb. 21 and noticed the vehicle in front of him cross the white line onto the shoulder. Stephens conducted a traffic stop on Milissa Echols and Christian Parkers. Echols couldn’t find her driver’s license, but said it was valid. Parkers had a warrant and was arrested, and told deputies they could search her vehicle. Stephens found a straw that had residue on it, along with a glass pipe. The residue tested positive for meth and Echols was arrested. Echols and Parkers were asked if they had anything illegal on them before they were transported to jail, and both said they didn’t. Detention officers found a hollow pin with black residue, and a piece of aluminum foil fell out while Parkers was changing clothes. Deputy Kile Turley said the foil contained burnt heroin. Officers also found a small bag that appeared to have heroin inside of it. Parkers admitted the bag fell while he was walking to his jail cell.
Deputy Kevin Hamby was on patrol with Sgt. Brad Baker Feb. 19 and was behind a spray painted Saturn that made an erratic turn onto a private driveway without signaling. Crystal Bradford admitted to using meth within the past six hours before the traffic stop. She advised there was a smoking pipe in her purse. Bradford was arrested and booked in jail.
