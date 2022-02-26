A man allegedly choked his wife and told deputies she would be dead if he had really strangled her.
On Feb. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley responded to East 636 Road for a verbal domestic. Michael Friday claimed he was being harassed by his wife and wanted her removed from the home. Deputies arrived, and Friday said his wife was inside the house and there were weapons. Turley began walking toward the front door when Friday grabbed his arm and said he felt like they were bringing a lot of energy to his house and he didn't want anything to happen to his wife. Friday said he loved his wife and didn't want anything to happen to her. Turley could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Friday, who claimed his wife was intoxicated and had pushed him. Deputies spoke with the wife, who said they had both been drinking, and that she did push Friday after he choked her. She said Friday also hit her in the face and pushed her. The woman explained how Friday assaulted her and Turley could see markings on her face and neck. After Friday was arrested, he asked deputies if his wife was dead. Turley advised she wasn't, and Friday blurted out, "If I would have strangled her, the b*tch would be dead." Friday was being transported to jail and told Turley to take his handcuffs off so he could show him how he really felt. Friday also reiterated that if he choked or hit his wife, she would be dead, because once he set his mind on something, he wouldn't stop. Friday continued to be belligerent with detention officers and was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was called to Fort Gibson on Feb. 19 in regard to an assault. The victim said her ex-boyfriend followed her home and claimed he wanted to talk to her. She said he pulled on the window to her vehicle and tried to get inside. She said she pretended to call 911 and the man stopped. The woman called her daughter and was able to get inside her house. The man then called her 147 times, and said his car had broken down. The woman gave him a blanket and the man slept in his vehicle. The woman went outside the next morning and let her dog out, and her ex was in the driveway. She said he drove recklessly up her driveway and chased her to her porch. She said he covered her mouth so she couldn't yell for help, but she was able to, and the man fled in his vehicle. The woman didn't want to press charges but wanted to get a protective order.
On Feb. 20, Deputy James Carver was on patrol in the area of State Highway 51 and could see a vehicle approaching with its bright headlights on. Carver flashed his emergency lights to get the driver's attention, but that didn't work, so he initiated a traffic stop in a trailer park. The driver, John Brown, exuded a strong odor of alcohol and told Carver he got scared when he flashed his lights, so he pulled into the trailer park. Brown was arrested after a field sobriety test, and Carver found an opened can of beer inside the vehicle. The passenger, William Barr, was arrested for public intoxication and both men were transported to jail for booking.
