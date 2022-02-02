A woman kept yelling that people were raping her while she was allegedly high on meth.
On Feb. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to North Acuff Avenue and East Diedrick Lane in regard to two women fighting in the road. The deputy found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road and the driver was waving him down. The driver was crying and the passenger, Jocelyn Bond, was yelling that everything was OK and for Hendley to leave. Bond had to be removed from the vehicle and detained when she became combative. The driver said Bond was under the influence of methamphetamine and took the phone away when she tried to call 911. Hendley tried to speak with Bond about the incident, but she kept screaming and said the deputy was "raping" her. Bond was arrested for public intoxication, obstruction, and interfering with a 911 call. Bond continued to yell that she didn't want to go to jail, she did nothing wrong, and told the driver that she was "raping" her. Bond was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Kevin Clifton called authorities on Jan. 25 after a man broke into a residence at Tenkiller Harbor. Clifton said his renter called him and advised a man was found on the property and trespassed by security. Cristain Nofire returned and was inside the residence for approximately three hours. Security was called, and Nofire locked himself in a room until deputies arrived. He was then arrested.
Deputy Rick Ward was called to Dollar General Feb. 1 on State Highway 51 for a shoplifting incident. Employees said a woman placed several items of merchandise in a plastic tote before she ran out of the back door of the store. Ward identified the woman who stole $70 worth of items, and an arrest warrant will be requested.
