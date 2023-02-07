Deputies found meth in the form of a pill during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 29, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Carver was on patrol near State Highway 82 and Grandview Road when he saw a tail light and headlight were out. Carver conducted a traffic stop on the driver, who admitted smoking pot earlier in the night. He said he had his medical marijuana license. The man was asked if there was anything in his vehicle and he said there were "marijuana roaches." Carver found a pill in a container. The pill tested positive for methamphetamine and the driver was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Deputy Nick Chute was called to South 523 Road Jan. 28 for a domestic disturbance. The caller said a man was assaulting his mother. The victim didn't want to press charges against the man. Chute said the man showed back up at the residence and was arrested for public intoxicated.
On Jan. 30, Deputy Chute was called to Big Red Restaurant in regard to an intoxicated man. The caller said a man wearing a black and white jacket tried to assault him and left toward Indian Road. Chute located the man and he admitted to consuming alcohol. He was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness.
