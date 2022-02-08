A defective taillight landed one man in jail for driving while high on marijuana.
On Feb. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was traveling on South Muskogee Avenue behind a vehicle that had a defective taillight. Turley conducted a traffic stop on Ricky Deckard, who appeared to be high. Deckard admitted to smoking marijuana a few hours before he was stopped. The man had marijuana in his possession, but didn't have a medical marijuana card. Deckard was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test and was transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Nick Chute was called to South 511 Road Feb. 4 for a reported domestic disturbance. The caller said a woman was locked out of an apartment after having an argument. Chute spoke with the couple, who claimed it was only a verbal argument and it was not physical. Later in the evening, dispatch advised they received a call from someone who said the woman involved admitted she lied to deputies about the earlier incident. Chute responded back to the residence and made contact with the woman. She said she locked the man out of his phone and he choked her. She also said the man hit her with a phone cord, and choked her again when she went back inside the residence. Chute said the woman had marks on her arm and back.
Sgt. Pete Broderick was contacted by an investigator from Muskogee County on Jan. 10 in reference to a stolen credit card that was used in Cherokee County. The investigator said the credit card was used at the Dollar General on State Highway 51 for the amount of $240. They determined a woman from Tahlequah had used the card and spoke with her. She said her ex-boyfriend gave her the card, and she believed it was stolen since the man gave it to her.
