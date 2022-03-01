A man was struck with a Taser when he refused to cooperate with deputies and resisted arrest.
On Feb. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kile Turley was at the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road, where he saw a vehicle accelerate rapidly with the tires spinning. He got behind the vehicle and the driver continued to speed. Turley stated he was driving 80 mph and was trying to catch up to the vehicle, before it pulled into a trailer park. The vehicle lights were then turned off and the driver stopped at a trailer. Turley told the driver to exit the vehicle and he refused. The deputy pulled William Morris out of the vehicle and Morris began to resist. Morris was taken to the ground and Deputy James Carver arrived to assist Turley. Carver drive stunned Morris with his Taser when Morris' brother and two women tried to interfere with the arrest. Morris was placed in handcuffs and Turley found marijuana on his person. The 15-year-old passenger said Morris said he was going to run when they saw Turley's emergency lights. Morris was arrested for resisting arrest, no driver's license and possession of marijuana.
Deputy Robert Stephens was on patrol Feb. 27 when he observed a vehicle with a defective taillight. Stephens activated his emergency lights before both vehicles entered a trailer park. Timmy Walker stopped at a residence and yelled that Stephens couldn't pull him over since he was at his house. Walker refused to exit the vehicle when he was told to and appeared to reach for something under his seat. Stephens grabbed his arm and detained him. The deputy searched the vehicle and didn't find any weapons, but he did find marijuana when he patted Walker down. Walker said he didn't stop because he didn't want his mother's vehicle to be impounded and he was also driving under suspension. Walker was booked into jail on tribal charges driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, eluding and resisting arrest.
On Feb. 26, Deputy Nick Chute patrolling the area of Rayne Street and could see a vehicle that didn't have a working brake light. Chute pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Burger King and made contact with Amanda Colston and Charles Edward Ketcher Jr. Sgt. Brad Baker's K-9 partner alerted on the vehicle and deputies found marijuana and methamphetamine. Both occupants denied ownership of the drugs and Chute found more meth in a container that Colston had on a keychain. Colston was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Ketcher was arrested on tribal charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a warrant.
