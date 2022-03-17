A woman was caught after she was able to escape a deputy's patrol vehicle while in handcuffs.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby was on extra patrol March 16 at a residence that should have only had a red Toyota Rav4 and a red Ford truck on the property. When Hamby noticed a black Ford Focus in the driveway, he made contact with Miriam Hathcoat. She was arrested for warrants and placed in the front seat of Hamby's patrol vehicle. The deputy put the seat belt on Hathcoat and locked the door. He was trying to contact the property owner and identify the other people there when Hathcoat escaped from his vehicle and ran into a wooded area. She was found a short time later and was still in handcuffs. Hamby said Hathcoat moved her hands to the front of her body. She was transported to jail and booked.
On March 16, deputies Caleb Rice and Rick Ward responded to East Willis Road in regard to a trespassing call. Dispatch advised a woman was on the porch of the caller's house and was causing a disturbance. Rice located Tennille Gunter, who began yelling at the deputy and calling him "white." Gunter seemed intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcohol. Gunter continued to be belligerent and yell at deputies. The person who called 911 said there had been issues with Gunter about evictions and trespassing. Gunter was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On March 14, Deputy Nick Chute was called to TNT Store in reference to a domestic disturbance. Chute was advised that a man and a woman had been arguing, and the man went inside the store while the woman was inside the reporting party's vehicle. By the time Chute got to the store, the man had left in a vehicle. Crystal Lupo said she and her stepfather were in a verbal altercation and nothing physical had happened. Lupo admitted to drinking alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She told Chute she could stay with friends, but she didn't know where they lived and didn't have a contact number for them. Lupo was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
