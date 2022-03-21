A felon allegedly charged at deputies before he was struck with a Taser.
On March 19, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Hamby was dispatched to 520 Road, behind Keys Public School, in reference to a disturbance and shots fired. The deputy noticed a black Cadillac SUV driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle sped past Hamby and ran a stop sign. Hamby initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and almost struck a Cherokee Nation Marshal Service vehicle. The driver finally stopped, exited the vehicle and ran toward Hamby in an aggressive manner. Hamby deployed his Taser and struck Monte Arkeketah, but the man pulled out the barbs and continued toward the deputy. Several deputies arrived just in time to take Arkeketah into custody. The passenger fled on foot as deputies were dealing with Arkeketah, and stated he hid a .22-caliber rifle behind a house. Deputies recovered the firearm and were advised that Arkeketah was a convicted felon. Arkeketah was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges.
Deputy Hamby responded to South Ranch Road on March 16 in regard to a report of a structure fire. Dispatch advised they received a call of a house that was smoking and needed a fire department to respond. Firefighters arrived and found no fire or smoke, and they said they had been called to the same type of report twice that day. Hamby made contact with a woman who said Karen Culwell used her phone to call 911 and ran off. Hamby couldn't locate Culwell inside the house, but found her hiding in a garage. The woman said she was hiding because she knew deputies were looking for her. She admitted to knowing the house wasn't on fire, but wouldn't say why she called 911. Culwell was arrested and taken to jail.
On March 19, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was called to Balentine Road on a report from dispatch of a trespasser. Cody Dorr said he pulled up to his camper and there was a woman standing outside. He said the inside of the camper was trashed. Dorr said Shellie Linvick tried to take his wife's clothing, bags and blankets. The woman allegedly was wearing the wife's clothes. Linvick told Tannehill that a man said it was a friend's camper and for her to pack everything up. She said she spent the night in the camper because she had nowhere else to go. Linvick was arrested for burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.