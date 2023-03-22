Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies have requested an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of posing as a U.S. marshal on March 10.
Sgt. Ryan Robison took the report of the alleged crime of false impersonation of a peace office from witnesses Harlianne Woods and Crystal Barlor. According to the report, two security badges were stolen during the crime.
Heather Ruotolo reported a woman violated a protective order on March 14.
March 15, Brittany Ellis Davis told deputies of a protective order violation.
Gregory R. Garrison reported another protective order violation on March 18.
Deputies took a report on March 19 from Chrissy Womack, who said she had been assaulted at her home in front of a child.
