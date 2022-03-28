Deputies responded to several reports of threats being made throughout the county.
On March 24, Travis Thornton called authorities to report a theft after his shop building was broken into. He said someone tried to cut open a safe and steal guns that were damaged. The suspect stole a 60-gallon air compressor. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Patton said a lock on the gate to the building had been cut to gain entry.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to Cookson on March 25 in regard to threats. A man said he was receiving threatening text messages from another man. The man showed Stephens messages from the other man for the past six months. He wanted to file charges and obtain a protective order.
On March 25, Deputy Patton responded to Tahlequah in reference to a stolen bicycle report. A woman claimed two younger men took the bike and she saw them at a difference address. Patton arrived at that address and made contact with one of the men’s family members, who said they had a bike that matched the description of the stolen one. He told Patton he didn’t have any information on his family member or the man seen with him.
On March 25, Deputy Patton was dispatched to the courthouse after threats were made. A man and a woman stated a minor had been in a fight with a fellow student at Hulbert Public Schools, and a family member and three women confronted the woman in the parking lot of Dollar General. The fight at school and the altercation at the store happened within the city limits of Hulbert.
A woman reported a family member threatened another family member on March 17. A recording of the threats showed the suspect making the threats.
