Deputies said a puppy was found in a crashed vehicle after the driver fled on foot.
On Feb. 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was on patrol and noticed a vehicle with a broken brake light. Carver pulled the vehicle over and gave the driver the reason for the stop. The driver said his name was Robert Finch, and he was driving under suspension. Carver asked Finch to step out of the vehicle since he didn't have a driver's license, and Finch put the vehicle in drive and fled. Finch sped through residential neighborhoods before he crashed out on Nalley Road. Finch fled on foot and was gone by the time Carver arrived. A small puppy had been thrown onto the floor of the vehicle and Carver said it was shaking due to the crash and freezing temperatures. A glass pipe was found in the front seat of the vehicle and the puppy was released to the wrecker driver. Carver said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa and Finch wasn't located. The deputy confirmed Finch was the driver's name and will request a warrant through Cherokee Nation.
On March 1, Deputy Nick Chute was patrolling the area of Highway 51 and South Welling Road when he noticed a vehicle reflecting a white light. Chute activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over. The deputy then activated his emergency sirens, and the driver abruptly stopped on the shoulder of the highway. Chute asked Walter Wilder for his license and insurance, and then could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Wilder gave the deputy his driver's license and medical marijuana card. The man stated he smoked marijuana two hours before he was pulled over, and Wilder was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was transported to Northeastern Health System for a blood test before he was booked in jail for driving while intoxicated.
Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched to Keys on March 2 after a man said someone was trying to kill his family. The caller also stated that a trailer was on fire and dispatchers weren't able to make out what the caller was trying to say. McFarland arrived to find Micco Max Johnson standing in the roadway of a trailer park. Johnson claimed he used methamphetamine and marijuana earlier. Johnson was arrested for public intoxication and booked on tribal charges.
