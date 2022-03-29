Deputies responded to calls involving embezzlement and fuel theft.
On March 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley met with a man who claimed his contractor never returned to the job site to complete work. The victim said he didn’t receive remaining material from Lowe’s that he already paid for, and the work to his home isn’t complete. According to the victim, the contractor paid for a Lowe’s account under his name, and Lowe’s will not deliver the materials or money, since it’s not in the victim’s name.
Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to 511 Road on March 25 in reference to a burglary. Dispatch advised the caller said someone siphoned fuel out of her vehicle. The woman told Mitchell she noticed her vehicle was completely out of fuel and it appeared items inside her vehicle were moved around.
On March 26, Deputy Hendley met with a woman who claimed someone put water in her gas tank. The woman said her vehicle was running poorly and she noticed there was water when she removed the gas cap. She said she pumped out the old fuel and put in new gas with HEET, a gas-line antifreeze and water removal, and the vehicle began running fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.